Payless ShoeSource closing five stores in Georgia, six in Alabama

Payless ShoeSource said Tuesday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and it now has released a list of the 400 stores that are being closed immediately out of the 4,400 it operates.
The Columbus stores at Peachtree Mall, 3131 Manchester Expressway, and at Bradley Park Crossing, 1591 Bradley Park Drive, are not among those that are going out of business.
However, there are five locations in Georgia and six in Alabama that are being eliminated. The Georgia stores being shuttered are in Savannah, Marietta, Dublin, Atlanta and Stockbridge. The Alabama outlets being closed are in Foley, Mobile, Bessemer, Decatur, Tuscaloosa and Oxford.
Click here for a complete list of Payless ShoeSource store closures nationwide and a list of other Payless locations that the company recommends that shoppers use in the future.
Comments