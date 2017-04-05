Lawmakers advance bills to revive solar industry in Nevada

0:44 Trial of man charged with child's death will soon be in jury's hands Pause

2:45 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 5 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

1:29 Authorities urge parents to report inappropriate images, videos of students to Columbus police

3:39 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces city closing in anticipation of Wednesday storms

1:56 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson responds to judge's decision in lawsuit

0:25 Company's donation to help athletic programs hurt by recent tornado

1:43 Have business at the Government Center? You'll want to watch this.

1:41 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 6 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

1:53 Columbus doctor recruiting for Alzheimer's clinical trials