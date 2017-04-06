Senate OKs California tax, fee hike for roads

1:16 Columbus Recorder's Court: Man pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation on children Pause

2:43 Peachtree Mall shooting witness describes the scene

4:12 Does Columbus have a gang problem?

1:43 Have business at the Government Center? You'll want to watch this.

1:19 34th Annual David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition gets underway at Fort Benning

1:48 Man sues After 5 Sports Bar & Grill after shooting

2:25 Attorney for suspect in fatal Wilson Homes says client acted in self defense

2:39 Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here'

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality