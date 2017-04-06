North Dakota farmers gearing up for spring planting

North Dakota farmers are gearing up for the spring planting season.
The weekly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department says producers are getting equipment ready and that April 19 is likely to be the average starting date for fieldwork in the state.
Topsoil moisture supplies are rated 95 percent adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 92 percent in those categories.
North Dakota's winter wheat crop is rated 79 percent in good to excellent condition.
In the ranching community, calving is 41 percent done and lambing is 60 percent complete.
