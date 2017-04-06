Conduent cutting 149 jobs at Pennsylvania call center

A call center in Pennsylvania that services customers of business machines is laying off 149 of its 300 workers.
Conduent Inc. says the layoffs at its Moosic call center are effective May 24.
Conduent spun off of Xerox in January.
Spokeswoman Coco Salazar announced the cuts in an email Wednesday calling the layoffs a "necessary yet difficult decision" driven by "current business conditions and client needs."
Eligible workers will get severance packages and others can apply for other jobs with the company, including 1,900 work-from -home positions.
The company sells machines used to train truck drivers, collect highway tolls and improve guest services at hotels.
Salazar says the cuts aren't related to the company's split from Xerox.
