The winners are ... Four Star, Bee Smart, Gus’s Drive In, Treadstone and SCORE

There is some great news in the business world this week, with the BBB presenting its Torch Awards and the area SCORE chapter showing it is among the best in the U.S.
First up: The Better Business Bureau Torch Awards took place Thursday at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. The recipients in categories one and two were Four Star Freightliner and Bee Smart Building, with honorable mentions going to Gus’s Drive In & Restaurant in south Columbus and Treadstone Climbing Gym off Milgen Road on the city’s north side.
(Job Spotlight: Marc Heileman, owner, Treadstone Climbing Gym)
The awards are designed to highlight those businesses and organizations that bring a high level of trust to their dealings with customers, employees and communities each and every day.
Aside from the Torch Awards, which have taken place each year since 1994, this was the final event for retiring Better Business Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leonard Crain Jr., who has headed the local organization for about 18 years.
(BBB’s Crain builds trust between businesses and consumers)
Then there’s stellar news from the Service Corps of Retired Executives, or SCORE, with the local group recently receiving the Chapter Platinum Leadership Award from the national organization. The honor comes with another achievement. This marks the first time that SCORE in Columbus has been ranked tops nationally on what is called the “client engagement index,” said Art Slotkin, district manager for SCORE. That’s No. 1 out of 320 chapters across America.
“During our 2016 fiscal year SCORE Columbus counseled 284 clients in 350 mentoring sessions,” Slotkin said. “Clients ranked the mentors’ counseling skills extremely high. It is a small chapter, but very effective.”
The Columbus outfit is led by Steve Taylor and Bill Brandon, with Bob Montgomery operating an affiliated office in Moultrie, Ga., south of Columbus. They rely on a group of volunteer mentors to get the consultation job done.
“Jointly, we have 30 volunteers who are dedicated to helping others start up businesses of their own,” Taylor said. “We also provide counseling to existing businesses as well.”
Those who need assistance with their prospective or existing business venture, such as developing a business plan, marketing, financial advice or offering solid customer service, should submit a request online at www.columbusga.score.org or contact Columbus chapter administrator Debbie Berlingeri at score671@bellsouth.net or by phone at 706-596-8331.
Congratulations to all of the Torch Award winners and to SCORE Columbus.
Comments