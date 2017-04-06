State-level student loan refinancing bill dead in state Congress

A student loan refinancing bill that could potentially have assisted tens of thousands of borrowers in the state of Virginia with refinancing their student loans is now dead in the state congress. The bill was sponsored by Del. Marcia “Cia” Price and Del. Marcus Simon. Had the bill passed, it would have created a state entity that borrowers would have been able to tap into for refinancing their student loans at lower rates. Similar programs are already available in other states. According to sponsors of the bill, the economy is being hampered by student debt. Young people are being held back as a result of the burden of student loan debt they carry. Even after they have graduate college and obtained good jobs, borrowers still find themselves in situations where massive amounts of their paychecks are going toward paying back the loans they took out to fund their education. This is money that could have been spent in improving the local community and economy.
Supporters of the legislation have been concerned about the impact of rising student loan debt on the economy at large as well as the effect that this debt is having on an entire generation. Millennials, in particular, have proven to be hesitant about buying vehicles and homes. Some have even postponed starting families while others have been forced to choose jobs based on the ability to pay back their loans rather than their passions.
In many ways, it’s a Catch-22 situation. In order to obtain good-paying jobs, young people need college degrees. Yet, as the cost to attend college continually rises, most students and their families find they simply have no choice but to take out loans. Students are now graduating with an average of more than $28,000 in student loan debt. As a result, some students have begun to consider whether it is even worth it to attend college when they know they will have to take on so much debt in order to do so. The bill that was recently killed in the Virginia congress might have been able to encourage more young people to obtain the education they need, according to supporters of the bill.
At the moment, students in the United States have more than $1 trillion in student loan debt. A number of proposals have been floated for dealing with the problem, and the subject of student loan debt was a topic that was hotly debated in the recent presidential election.
For now, there appear to be no clear-cut solutions, at least not in terms of legislation. Borrowers and their families who are facing the prospect of paying back massive amounts of student loan debt may find they have few options available to them.
Among those options include trying to qualify for an income-driven repayment plan. This type of plan is based on the borrower’s income and could provide some financial relief for borrowers who have been struggling to meet their loan payments.
Other possible options include consolidating and refinancing student loans. Not all student loans qualify for such programs, but for many borrowers, these options could be worth exploring. Refinancing is not always a slam dunk, as borrowers will usually need to meet certain lending guidelines, including a minimum credit score requirement. If you are able to refinance your student loan, however, it could mean being able to take advantage of a lower interest payment. In turn, that lower interest payment could lead to lower payments and the ability to pay off student loans faster.
In some cases, borrowers may be able to qualify to have their student loans forgiven after a period of time. It’s important for borrowers to be careful, however. If they opt to refinance their federal student loans with a private lender, they could lose the right to have their loans forgiven through a government loan forgiveness program. Ultimately, such a move could cost borrowers several thousand dollars, so it is important to exercise caution when refinancing loans.
While there are some options available to assist borrowers at the moment, for many people, those options are simply not enough. Clearly, the level of student loan debt under which the country is struggling at the moment remains a serious problem. It is an issue that will most certainly continue to receive attention in the months and years to come. How lawmakers at both state and federal levels may choose to deal with this issue will remain to be seen.
