Federal Reserve governor called for “fairness and transparency” with online lending practices

A Federal Reserve governor is now calling for fairness and transparency in online lending practices while cautioning fintech firms regarding the risks associated with non-traditional data. Such data includes social media information that could be used to determine creditworthiness. According to Fed governor Lael Brainard, the use of such factors to judge creditworthiness could result in companies performing an end-run around fair lending laws.
More and more lenders are now seeking to move away from traditional credit scoring models while looking for new methods, such as education levels and social media connections for the purposes of evaluating prospective applicants who do not have traditional credit histories.
Ms. Brainard has warned that the use of social media data could result in consumer protection issues. He went on to state that the use of relatively new forms of data has also raised a concern about transparency. Consumers and even regulators might not be aware of how certain types of information might be used in the decision-making process or even the types of behavioral changes that consumers might be able to make in an effort to improve their credit scores.
For the most part, Brainard was positive about the potential of fintech to offer benefits to the public, including making improvements regarding how people are paid, when they are paid, and how they manage their money. With that said, there are still serious concerns regarding the possible negative impacts of how information is used and the effects that this information could have on the financial lives of consumers.
Fintech offers a wide range of promise, including the potential to expand across a variety of financial and credit services for small businesses and consumers. Through the reduction of underwriting and loan processing costs, financial services providers may be able to offer loans in a more cost-effective manner than was previously possible. Furthermore, lenders may be able to better evaluate the creditworthiness of applicants due to a broader analysis of data. This type of analysis makes it possible for lenders to provide loans in a more responsible manner.
With that said, it’s important to make sure that risks are managed appropriately while protecting consumers. Despite the fact that the innovation in the fintech space certainly holds promise, it is essential that associated risks be mitigated.
Some fintech firms have begun to explore the use of rather non-traditional data in pricing and underwriting credit products. Such non-traditional data could help in the evaluation of consumers who otherwise lack credit histories. Yet, at the same time, certain types of data might raise concerns regarding consumer protection issues. This type of data often includes social media usage and education levels.
In a similar manner, the innovations within the fintech industry could also result in privacy, security, and even data-ownership risks, despite the increased convenience such innovations provide to consumers. Such concerns have become even more heightened in light of large-scale cybersecurity breaches. Data privacy is expected to become an increasingly growing concern as the data sets utilized by financial institutions expands beyond the information typically used to evaluate consumer credit histories. Concerns have also emerged over the way data ownership will be handled and even whether consumers will have any input regarding how such data is used, whether it will be shared and whether consumers are able to view such data for accuracy. A request was recently issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to gain improved understanding regarding both the risks and the benefits of the latest financial services. Banks that collaborate with fintech firms will need to take control of the risks related to new products introduced by the fintech space.
According to Brainard, the rapid pace at which the fintech industry is developing has raised questions regarding how the Fed will handle regulatory activities. Even so, she believes that the organization is in a good position to assist in shaping this rapidly growing innovation as it continues to develop.
Ultimately, it will be necessary for regulators to be prepared to customize supervisory or regulatory expectations as the fintech space continues to develop. This means making adjustments on an as-needed basis to manage correlating risks.
It certainly cannot be denied that the new products and services introduced by the fintech industry can be beneficial for both lenders and consumers. Even so, moving forward, it will be necessary to exercise caution to ensure that the rights of consumers are not breached through the use of data that could be privacy sensitive.
