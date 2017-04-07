US adds just 98K jobs; unemployment falls to a low 4.5 pct.

1:16 Columbus Recorder's Court: Man pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation on children Pause

1:19 34th Annual David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition gets underway at Fort Benning

1:43 Have business at the Government Center? You'll want to watch this.

4:12 Does Columbus have a gang problem?

2:43 Peachtree Mall shooting witness describes the scene

0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

2:25 Attorney for suspect in fatal Wilson Homes says client acted in self defense