AMC wrapping up the rebranding of local Carmike Cinemas theaters

AMC will be completing the rebranding of the Carmike Cinemas theaters in the Columbus area to that of AMC within the next couple of weeks. Most will be finished next week, with the exception of the Ritz 13.
Leawood, Kan.-based AMC Entertainment Holdings, which completed its $1.2 billion buyout of Carmike in December, will be wrapping up the local branding starting Monday at the Carmike 15 at Columbus Park Crossing, the company said. The movie theater complex, which is adjacent to the recently closed Sears department store, which already has been stripped of its own signage, will become “AMC Columbus Park 15.”
The integration of the Carmike theaters includes the introduction of AMC’s Stubs rewards program that encourages moviegoers to visit theaters more often, thus spending money and accruing rewards used toward popcorn, soft drinks and other things.
AMC said there are currently no plans at this time to renovate any of the former properties of Carmike Cinemas, which was headquartered in downtown Columbus until the acquisition was completed.
Here’s a schedule of the local theaters and the dates they will be fully rebranded:
▪ The “Tiger 13 BigD” at Capps Landing in Opelika, Ala., will become the “AMC Tiger 13” on Wednesday.
▪ The “Peachtree 8” adjacent to Peachtree Mall in Columbus will become the “AMC Classic Peachtree 8” on Wednesday.
▪ The “Wynnsong 14 BigD” on University Avenue in Auburn will become the “AMC Classic Auburn 14” on Thursday.
▪ The “Wynnsong 10” at Fort Benning will become the “AMC Classic Fort Benning 10” on Thursday.
▪ The “Ritz 13” in the Hollywood Connection complex in Columbus will become “AMC Columbus 13” on April 24.
