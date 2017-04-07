AMC wrapping up the rebranding of local Carmike Cinemas theaters

0:31 Here's an exclusive look at Aflac's newest ad debuting on Super Bowl Sunday Pause

1:16 Columbus Recorder's Court: Man pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation on children

1:36 Father of hit-and-run victim talks about losing his daughter

1:43 Have business at the Government Center? You'll want to watch this.

0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

2:16 Jovonne Williams charged in hit-and-run death of Kassandra Hollinhead

2:43 Peachtree Mall shooting witness describes the scene

4:12 Does Columbus have a gang problem?

3:16 Sunday Interview: New sheriff discusses budget