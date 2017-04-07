‘Risk of crash’: Hyundai and Kia recall U.S. vehicles due to faulty engines

Kia and Hyundai have notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the U.S. that it is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles due to a problem that may cause engines to stall, thus “increasing the risk of a crash.”
The Seoul, South Korea-based company, which filed the recall report March 31, impacts up to 618,160 vehicles manufactured by Kia Motors America. The auto assembly factory in nearby West Point, Ga., makes the Kia Sorento CUV and the Kia Optima mid-size sedan. Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia, just off Interstate 85, began operation in November 2009 and now has capacity to manufacture 360,000 vehicles a year.
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, which launched production in May 2005 in Montgomery, Ala., is responsible for assembling the Hyundai Sonata and Elantra sedans and the Santa Fe Sport CUV. That Hyundai Motors America plant in March celebrated the manufacturing of its 5 millionth engine.
The recall includes certain 2013 and 2014 Sonata and Santa Fe Sport vehicles, the federal agency said in a summary, as well as Optimas from 2011 to 2014, Sorentos from 2012 to 2014 and Sportage vehicles from 2011 to 2013.
“Machining errors during the engine manufacturing process may cause premature bearing wear within the engine,” the recall says of all the vehicles. “Bearing wear may result in the engine seizing, increasing the risk of a crash.”
Hyundai Motors America said it expects to begin its recall by May 19, with the automaker notifying owners that dealers will inspect the engines and replace the engine short block if necessary free of charge. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-800-633-5151. Hyundai's number for the recall is 162.
Kia Motors America should start its recall May 25 with the same process of notifying owners and having auto dealers inspect and possibly replace an engine assembly if needed at no charge. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for the recall is SC147.
Vehicle owners also may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.safercar.gov.
