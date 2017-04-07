NY Gov. Cuomo announces budget deal, 1 week late

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he and legislative leaders have agreed on a budget plan.
The Democratic governor said the proposal includes $1.1 billion in new school spending, the authorization for Uber and Lyft to expand upstate, and free college tuition for students from families making $125,000 or less.
The budget was due by April 1 but lawmakers and Cuomo couldn't agree on final details.
Lawmakers must still approve the compromise.
The spending measure also includes $2.5 billion in funding for water quality and water and sewer upgrades.
The final issues to be nailed down include a proposal to raise the age of adult criminal responsibility from 16 to 18. Cuomo says that reform, which was a top priority for Democrats, is one of his top accomplishments.
