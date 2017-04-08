Israel's missile defense system designed in Huntsville

Israel's advanced missile defense system is being designed in Northern Alabama.
The system, named David's Sling, was partially designed in Huntsville, Alabama, to help Israel's defense against regional enemies such as Iran, Palestine, Turkey, and other countries in the Middle East, Al.com (http://bit.ly/2nP4WZk) reported. The defense system is designed to intercept enemy drones, planes, medium to long-range rockets, tactical ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.
The system is named after the David and Goliath Bible story.
The weapon was designed by the Israeli Missile Defense Organization and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, which is largely based at Redstone Arsenal.
U.S. defense firm Raytheon was brought on as a sub-contractor.
David's Sling was deemed operational during an event last weekend at Hatzor Air Force base in central Israel. Attendees included top Israeli lawmakers, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The system is mainly setup so that the missile can intercept enemy objects using force.
Netanyahu said after unveiling the missile system that "whoever seeks to hit us will be hit. Whoever threatens our existence places himself in existential danger."
Last year, the U.S. government agreed upon a new $38 billion, 10-year military aid package for Israel.
