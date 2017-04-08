Town bans landscapers from using leaf blowers during summer

A New Jersey town has banned commercial landscapers from using gas-powered leaf blowers during the summer months.
The Maplewood Town Council unanimously approved the ban this week. It comes a year after the town approved an identical but shorter ban as part of a pilot program.
Town officials say the ban is meant to decrease noise and environmental pollution. It doesn't apply to residents or non-commercial associations and will be in effect from May 15 to Sept. 30.
Commercial landscapers also won't be allowed to use the leaf blowers on Sundays during the rest of the year. And both residents and businesses will only be allowed to use them during certain hours the rest of the week.
The New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association trade group told NJ.com that it plans to seek an injunction against the ban, claiming it's discriminatory.
