April 08, 2017 5:51 PM

Critics say Utah power company's plan violates EPA ruling

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

Critics say a Utah power company's latest 20-year strategic plan contains elements that would violate federal law.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2oNNzwe ) that Rocky Mountain Power's 300-page plan was filed with the Utah Public Service Commission on Tuesday. The plan's "preferred" scenario would not involve installing specific pollution-control systems at two coal-fired power plants, even though it is required by a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency decision.

Rocky Mountain Power and Utah have sued to challenge the EPA ruling.

Critics say the EPA decision should be part of the company's long-term plans unless overturned.

A spokesman for Rocky Mountain Power says the report does not lock in the company's future actions, and the utility's plan acknowledges the uncertain nature of the litigation.

Comments

