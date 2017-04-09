Swedish store hit by truck regrets 'damaged goods' promotion

Flowers and candles are placed around stone lions near the department store Ahlens following a suspected terror attack in central Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday, April 8, 2017. Swedish prosecutor Hans Ihrman said a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offences by murder" after a hijacked truck was driven into a crowd of pedestrians and crashed into a department store on Friday.
Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven lays flowers at a fence near the department store Ahlens following a suspected terror attack in central Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday, April 8, 2017. Swedish prosecutor Hans Ihrman said a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offences by murder" after a hijacked truck was driven into a crowd of pedestrians and crashed into a department store on Friday.
People drop flowers on a fence near the department store Ahlens following a suspected terror attack in central Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday, April 8, 2017. Swedish prosecutor Hans Ihrman said a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offences by murder" after a hijacked truck was driven into a crowd of pedestrians and crashed into a department store on Friday.
