Business

April 09, 2017 6:09 AM

Long-haul train crashes into Moscow commuter train, 15 hurt

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Russia's emergency services ministry says 15 people have been hospitalized after a long-distance passenger train slammed into a commuter train in western Moscow.

The accident Saturday night occurred when a commuter train, which was empty except for its crew, applied its emergency brakes and a passenger train heading for Brest hit it from behind. News reports said the commuter train is believed to have braked to avoid hitting a possibly inebriated person on the tracks.

Two cars of the commuter train and the passenger train's locomotive derailed.

The ministry said traffic on the rail line, which also serves the Belarusian capital of Minsk, was restored Sunday morning.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first
It's 1:31

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people
Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys 1:25

Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos