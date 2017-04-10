Business

April 10, 2017 3:46 AM

Group sues to block dredging of St. Johns River

The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

An environmental group is suing to block the dredging of an important shipping channel in the St. Johns River in Jacksonville.

The Florida Times-Union reports (http://bit.ly/2paaLRw ) that the St. Johns Riverkeeper group filed suit on Friday, saying the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not adequately factor in the environmental damage of the project.

The Corps says it has complied with all federal environmental laws.

At issue is the removal of soils from the river to create a 47-foot shipping channel.

Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman says the Corps is not doing enough to offset the damage the project will do, and wants a judge to decide if federal environmental laws have been followed.

