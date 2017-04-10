Business

April 10, 2017 7:05 AM

South African president holds firm despite challenges

The Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG

South Africa's president is proceeding with official business despite calls for his resignation, attending a commemoration of an anti-apartheid leader who was assassinated in 1993.

Some supporters at the ceremony on Monday chanted the name of President Jacob Zuma, who has fended off challenges to his leadership from within the ruling African National Congress party.

The party is under strain because of national discontent over Zuma's dismissal of a respected finance minister last month and past scandals linked to the president. On Friday, tens of thousands of South Africans protested against Zuma across the country.

The memorial near Johannesburg was held in honor of Chris Hani, who was fatally shot on April 10, 1993. A year later, white minority rule ended with South Africa's first all-race elections.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first
It's 1:31

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people
Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys 1:25

Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos