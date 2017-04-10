Business

April 10, 2017 8:42 AM

Welch to hold week-long tour highlighting Trump budget cuts

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont's sole congressman, Democrat Peter Welch, is holding meetings and news conferences statewide to highlight the effects of federal budget cuts proposed by President Donald Trump.

Welch will hold events around the state from Monday through Thursday. He will highlight proposed cuts to Head Start, various arts and humanities organizations, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Community Development Block Grant.

The meetings will be held at libraries and community centers in cities throughout Vermont.

