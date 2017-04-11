Business

April 11, 2017 2:03 AM

Vermont General Fund revenues beat expectations in March

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

For the second month in a row, Vermont's General Fund revenues have exceeded forecasts, but state officials say it's too early to tell if the good economic news is anything more than timing.

The state says that March revenues were almost $3.7 million ahead of forecasts, and through the first nine months of the fiscal year state revenue receipts are $18.1 million ahead of projections.

Those receipts were driven by better-than-expected personal and corporate income tax receipts.

Vermont Administration Secretary Susanne Young says that by the end of April it will become more possible to assess the status of the state's receipts and refunds.

Meanwhile, the state Transportation Fund came in about $700,000 below its target while the Education Fund was about $880,000 below projections.

