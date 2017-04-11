Charges against tax preparer include theft, injuring records

Louisiana's revenue department says the owner of a chain of tax preparation businesses has been arrested.
A department news release says Leroi Jackson was jailed in East Baton Rouge Parish on charges including theft and injuring public records. The department says he is charged in the failure to remit taxes withheld from the paychecks of 103 employees during the 2016 tax year.
Jackson also is charged with submitting tax returns on behalf of clients that contained phony business losses for 2015.
Online jail records show Jackson was released on bond last week. A number for one of his Baton Rouge business was no longer in service.
The department says he is the 67th person arrested under a joint anti-fraud initiative of the Department of Revenue and the state Attorney General's Office.
