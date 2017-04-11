AP Photos: Milan's abandoned factories a portrait of change

In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, the word 'recession' was written on the desk of the reception at the abandoned Hotel Americ in Carpiano, near Milan. Lombardy is Italy's most productive region with an annual GDP of 337 billion euros, making it Europe's second most productive region. And yet the landscape is dotted with ghosts of industries past.
Luca Bruno
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, water comes from the roof inside the abandoned Alfa Romeo car factory, in Arese, near Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Lombardy is Italy's most productive region with an annual GDP of 337 billion euros, making it Europe's second most productive region. And yet the landscape is dotted with ghosts of industries past.
Luca Bruno
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, a view of a corridor inside the abandoned Alfa Romeo car factory, in Arese, near Milan, Italy. Lombardy is Italy's most productive region with an annual GDP of 337 billion euros, making it Europe's second most productive region. And yet the landscape is dotted with ghosts of industries past.
Luca Bruno
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, water comes from the roof inside the abandoned Alfa Romeo car factory, in Arese, near Milan, Italy. Lombardy is Italy's most productive region with an annual GDP of 337 billion euros, making it Europe's second most productive region. And yet the landscape is dotted with ghosts of industries past.
Luca Bruno
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Thursday, March 16, 2017, a petrol pump is surrounded by brambles, at the abandoned gasometer storage area, in Milan, Italy. Lombardy is Italy's most productive region with an annual GDP of 337 billion euros, making it Europe's second most productive region. And yet the landscape is dotted with ghosts of industries past.
Luca Bruno
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, a view of a shed at the abandoned automotive Innocenti factory in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Lombardy is Italy's most productive region with an annual GDP of 337 billion euros, making it Europe's second most productive region. And yet the landscape is dotted with ghosts of industries past.
Luca Bruno
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, a view of the abandoned cement factory Italcementi, in Alzano Lombardo, near Bergamo, northern Italy. Lombardy is Italy's most productive region with an annual GDP of 337 billion euros, making it Europe's second most productive region. And yet the landscape is dotted with ghosts of industries past.
Luca Bruno
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, a broken window inside the abandoned headquarters of the Rizzoli publishing house, in Milan, Italy. Lombardy is Italy's most productive region with an annual GDP of 337 billion euros, making it Europe's second most productive region. And yet the landscape is dotted with ghosts of industries past.
Luca Bruno
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, a view of the abandoned steelworks factory Falck, in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Lombardy is Italy's most productive region with an annual GDP of 337 billion euros, making it Europe's second most productive region. And yet the landscape is dotted with ghosts of industries past.
Luca Bruno
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Thursday, March 16, 2017, a view of the abandoned gasometer storage area, in Milan, Italy. Lombardy is Italy's most productive region with an annual GDP of 337 billion euros, making it Europe's second most productive region. And yet the landscape is dotted with ghosts of industries past.
Luca Bruno
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, a view through a tire of the abandoned automotive Innocenti factory in Milan, Italy. Lombardy is Italy's most productive region with an annual GDP of 337 billion euros, making it Europe's second most productive region. And yet the landscape is dotted with ghosts of industries past.
Luca Bruno
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Thursday, March 16, 2017, a view of the abandoned gasometer storage area, in Milan, Italy. Lombardy is Italy's most productive region with an annual GDP of 337 billion euros, making it Europe's second most productive region. And yet the landscape is dotted with ghosts of industries past.
Luca Bruno
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, brushwood were born in front placard reading in Italian 'workers exit', at the abandoned headquarters of the Rizzoli publishing house, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Lombardy is Italy's most productive region with an annual GDP of 337 billion euros, making it Europe's second most productive region. And yet the landscape is dotted with ghosts of industries past.
Luca Bruno
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, a bed is leaning to the ground inside the former telephone room of the abandoned Hotel Americ in Carpiano, near Milan, Italy. Lombardy is Italy's most productive region with an annual GDP of 337 billion euros, making it Europe's second most productive region. And yet the landscape is dotted with ghosts of industries past.
Luca Bruno
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Thursday, March 16, 2017, the entrance of a pavilion of the abandoned gasometer storage area, in Milan, Italy. Lombardy is Italy's most productive region with an annual GDP of 337 billion euros, making it Europe's second most productive region. And yet the landscape is dotted with ghosts of industries past.
Luca Bruno
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, a view of the dismissed steelworks plant Falck, in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Lombardy is Italy's most productive region with an annual GDP of 337 billion euros, making it Europe's second most productive region. And yet the landscape is dotted with ghosts of industries past.
Luca Bruno
AP Photo
Comments