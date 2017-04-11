Business

April 11, 2017 8:48 AM

School board OKs deal ending employment of budget director

The Associated Press
SIOUX CITY, Iowa

The Sioux City school board has approved a deal ending the employment of the district budget director, who'd raised concerns about the superintendent's management style.

The board voted 5-2 Monday night to pay John Chalstrom and provide health benefits for three months after his June 30 resignation, the same date his contract expires. He's been on administrative leave since Feb. 13.

Chalstrom had accused Superintendent Paul Gausman of being a bully and creating a hostile workplace and threatening Chalstrom's job if he shared alternative budget options with school board members outside regular board meetings.

Chalstrom took his concerns to Dan Greenwell, a businessman and frequent critic of Gausman and his administration.

Gausman has denied Chalstrom's assertions.

