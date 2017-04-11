Part of Wynnton Road to be closed to traffic at night for four weeks

Motorists using a portion of Wynnton Road in Columbus will face detours over four weeks due to a road closure for street repairs.
The city said Tuesday that a stretch of the four-lane road between the intersections of Buena Vista Road and Tenth Avenue will not be passable because of work crews from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday. The road will be closed each weeknight for about four weeks.
That’s the portion of Wynnton Road on which the Columbus Museum is located.
Signs will be posted on Buena Vista Road, Thirteenth Street and Tenth Avenue to let drivers know of detour routes. The city urges anyone driving in the area to use caution during the roadwork.
Comments