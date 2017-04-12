Business

April 12, 2017 1:03 AM

Funeral expenses approved for woman killed in Ohio massacre

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

The state has approved a request to help pay for the funeral of a woman killed in last year's southern Ohio massacre of eight people.

The Dec. 12 request to the Ohio Victims of Crime Compensation Program was made by the family of Dana Rhoden.

Rhoden was the mother of three children also killed in the attacks and the ex-wife of the children's father, Christopher Rhoden Sr., who also was killed.

Dana Rhoden's mother, Judy Manley, received word of the $7,500 payment last week.

Payments of $22,500 from the fund were previously approved to pay for funerals for the Rhodens' children: 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna Rhoden and 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr.

