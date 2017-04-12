Bloomberg BNA expanding northern Virginia location

Bloomberg BNA is expanding in northern Virginia, adding as many as 125 new jobs.
Gov. Terry McAuliffe says the wholly-owned subsidiary of Bloomberg L.P. will invest $5.5 million on the Arlington County expansion.
The Democratic governor says Virginia beat out Maryland and Washington, D.C., for the project that will keep 1,000 jobs in the state and add up to 125 new ones over three years.
Bloomberg BNA provides research and analysis to legal, tax and compliance firms.
WTOP reports that about 100 employees based out of Bloomberg BNA's Bethesda, Maryland, office will relocate to the expanded Crystal City, Virginia, location.
McAuliffe's office says the company is getting a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund to help finance the expansion.
Comments