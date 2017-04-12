Delaware economic development chief stepping down

Delaware's state economic development director is resigning her post to take a job in the private sector.
Gov. John Carney announced the resignation of Bernice Whaley on Tuesday, just days after a working group he established on his first day in office submitted a report recommending the establishment of a public-private partnership that would restructure Delaware's economic development efforts.
Carney thanked Whaley for her service and wished her luck going forward.
Whaley is leaving the Delaware Economic Development Office to become director of development at St. Andrew's School, a private boarding school in Middletown.
The Delaware Business Roundtable, a nonpartisan group of CEOs whose companies collectively employ more than 75,000 people statewide, has encouraged a public-private approach to economic development, which some states already have taken.
