Power company donation 'completes' Civil War battlefield

Regional energy company Cleco has given the Civil War Trust 14.5 acres (0.06 square km) of land where the final part of the Battle of Mansfield took place.
In that battle on April 8, 1864, the Confederate Army was able to keep federal forces from occupying Shreveport, then the capital of Confederate Louisiana.
The Times (http://bit.ly/2o24qGz ) reports that the parcel is the first connected with the battle's final stage to be preserved, and ultimately will be transferred to Mansfield State Historic Site.
At a ceremony last week, Louisiana's director of state parks and historic sites, Robert Barham, said it will complete the picture of that battle.
The battle was fought four miles (6.4 km) south of Mansfield in DeSoto Parish.
