Business

April 12, 2017 3:38 AM

Trump administration to lift federal hiring freeze

By JILL COLVIN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The federal hiring freeze put in place by President Donald Trump just as he entered office is being lifted.

The freeze will be lifted Wednesday. But budget director Mick Mulvaney says many jobs will remain unfilled as the White House embarks on an administration-wide effort to overhaul the federal government and reduce its workforce.

The president signed the memorandum in January freezing large portions of federal government hiring, while exempting the military and positions deemed necessary for national security and public safety.

Agencies will have until June to submit drafts for overhauling their workforces and come up with ideas for streamlining operations.

The administration says it's part of a larger effort to save taxpayer cash.

