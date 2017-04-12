Business

April 12, 2017 7:55 AM

Contractor bans foul language at school's construction site

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Foul language is being discouraged at one construction site in Philadelphia.

WTXF-TV (http://bit.ly/2p3N4xD ) reports a sign saying "No Foul Language" has been spotted at the site of the new library being built on the Temple University campus.

The station asked about the sign and was told nobody complained about bad language. Instead, Madison Construction says it put up the sign so workers will keep it clean around the students and anybody else who happens by.

Contractor David Buehler says the company has meetings about workplace safety, and that avoiding cursing is also emphasized.

One student asked about the ban tells the TV station that they didn't understand the point of it.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first
It's 1:31

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people
Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys 1:25

Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos