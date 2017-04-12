Business

April 12, 2017 10:20 AM

Flights to Spain's tourist Balearic islands disrupted

The Associated Press
MADRID

The Spanish air navigation company Enaire says a technical problem has disrupted air traffic at the country's popular Balearic islands as the busy Easter holiday season gets underway.

Enaire says the fault has halted most flights leaving Palma de Mallorca airport but that incoming flights are not affected. It said the Menorca and Ibiza airports were also affected and that the islands were operating at 40 percent of all flights.

It said the problem began around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Technical hitches also caused delays Wednesday on high-speed train connections between Madrid and the southern region of Andalusia.

The week leading up to Easter Sunday is one of Spain's busiest holiday periods and the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean Sea are one of Europe's top tourist destinations.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first
It's 1:31

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people
Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys 1:25

Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos