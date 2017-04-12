Business

April 12, 2017 11:45 PM

China's exports accelerate in March, import growth moderates

The Associated Press
BEIJING

China's export growth accelerated in March while import growth moderated to still-robust double-digit levels in possible positive signs for Chinese economic growth and global demand.

Customs data on Thursday showed exports rose 16.4 percent from a year earlier to $180.6 billion, up from 4 percent growth in the first two months of the year. Imports rose 20.3 percent to $156.6 billion, down from the January-February rate of 26.4 percent.

The unexpectedly strong exports are a positive sign for Chinese leaders who are trying to avert job losses in trade-related industries while they try to nurture consumer-driven economic growth.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first
It's 1:31

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people
Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys 1:25

Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos