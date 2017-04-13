McAuliffe announces

Business

PULASKI, Va.

A manufacturer of food and beverage packing containers is investing nearly $50 million to expand its operations in Southwest Virginia.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Wednesday that Grupo Phoenix will create 145 new jobs with the expansion.

McAuliffe said he met with company officials during a trade mission to Colombia and Virginia beat out Mexico and Arizona for the project.

The governor approved two grants worth $1.6 million and the company will be eligible for other state incentives as well.

