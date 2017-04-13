Business

April 13, 2017 5:45 AM

Website offers real-time data on Illinois road conditions

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Illinois travelers may now access real-time information on road closures, construction and winter weather conditions through a revamped state website.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said Wednesday the redesigned "Getting Around Illinois" website is now mobile-friendly and continuously updated.

Users are also now able to zoom in to view a location, roadway or destination. The previous website offered simply a static map of a broad area.

The site also provides information on traffic congestion, hotel and gas station locations and weather radar.

Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn says the new-and-improved site will provide important information "for any trip, any time of the year."

___

Online:

http://www.GettingAroundIllinois.com

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first
It's 1:31

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people
Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys 1:25

Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos