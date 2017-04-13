Ruins of old salt industry building uncovered in Syracuse

The 19th century remains of a building used when Syracuse was the nation's salt production capital have been uncovered during a construction project.
The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports (http://bit.ly/2p0wm2F ) a contractor working on a redevelopment site on the city's northwest side recently unearthed part of two stone walls of a brine pump house.
The rare artifacts from Syracuse's once-thriving salt industry contain doorways that can be seen in a late 1800s photograph of the structure, which was demolished sometime between 1908 and 1924.
The contractor plans to leave the ruins exposed and install a sign with information provided by the local historical association explaining the site's history and the local salt industry.
Most of the salt used in the U.S. before World War I came from Syracuse, earning it the nickname "the Salt City."
