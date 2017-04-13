Business

April 13, 2017 10:28 AM

Russia blocks app used to organize protests

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Russia has banned the use on its territory of a smartphone app widely used like a walkie-talkie to organize demonstrations and other gatherings.

The app, called Zello, reportedly has been popular among long-distance truckers in Russia who are conducting strikes to protest a road tariff system.

Zello, based in the United States, said Russia halted the use of the app late Wednesday. The agency that oversees electronic communications in Russia, Roskomnadzor, had announced earlier in the week that the service would be ended because Zello did not comply with an Internet law.

That law demands that Internet services store copies in Russia of all messages sent via them for six months and make them available to authorities on demand.

A statement on Zello's company blog called the requirement "absurd."

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first
It's 1:31

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people
Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys 1:25

Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos