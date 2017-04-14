Burlington mayor says news soon on plans for old power plant

The mayor of Vermont's largest city says the public will soon learn what's going to be done with a long-abandoned power plant on the Lake Champlain waterfront.
Democratic Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says the city will decide whether to move forward with a plan that calls for a public park and performance space. A team looking for a way to redevelop the coal-fired plant submitted the plan in December. The plant has been abandoned since the 1980s.
WCAX-TV (http://bit.ly/2pbQKh1 ) reports the city has set aside almost $6 million to invest in the $15 million project if it's approved.
Weinberger says officials are in the process of working out the details to see if it's something that can be done.
