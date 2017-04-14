Business

April 14, 2017 8:47 AM

Man intends to plead guilty in fraud case, records say

The Associated Press
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa

A court filing says a northern Iowa man intends to plead guilty to accusations that he kept more than $318,000 paid for the agriculture products he was selling.

Richard Wubben, of Buffalo Center, made his intentions known Wednesday in a U.S. District Court filing. The filing didn't say whether he'll plead guilty to the original charge of mail fraud or whether he's made a plea deal on a different charge.

Prosecutors say Wubben sold seeds, farm chemicals and other agriculture products for Titan Pro, of Clear Lake, from October 2014 to Dec. 8, 2015, but never turned over the money to the company.

