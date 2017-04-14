Business

April 14, 2017 8:47 AM

2 South Dakota prison inmates placed on escape status

The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Two South Dakota prison inmates have been placed on escape status after failing to return to a minimum-security lockup on the grounds of the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Corrections officials say inmates Michael Clark and Sean Kilbourn left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center on Thursday to search for jobs and didn't return.

Clark is serving eight years behind bars for grand theft in Charles Mix County and burglary in Miner County.

Kilbourn is serving a four-year sentence on a Tripp County drug charge.

