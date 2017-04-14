St. Francis hires chief nursing officer from large Texas hospital

St. Francis Hospital said Friday it has named Charlene Falgout — who comes to Columbus from Houston, Texas — its chief nursing officer.
Falgout will oversee daily operations of the 376-bed hospital’s nursing department, while also helping St. Francis develop clinical and leadership strategies, the hospital said.
Falgout has been chief nursing officer the past two years at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, a 792-bed hospital in Houston. She has been a CNO at several hospitals since 2003, St. Francis said. She holds an OB/GYN nurse practitioner certificate, working in women’s services while also having experience in emergency services.
“We are very excited that Charlene will be joining us as she is an excellent fit for the complexity of our organization,” St. Francis Hospital Chief Executive Officer David Koontz said in a statement. “As a seasoned health-care professional with more than 30 years of clinical and administrative healthcare experience, we are certain that she will embrace our focus of patient-centered care and the mission, vision and values of our organization.”
The Lake Charles, La., native worked 15 years in the Birmingham, Ala., area at Brookwood Medical Center, where she was a nurse manager and clinical educator. She has a bachelor of science degree in nursing from McNeese State University in Lake Charles, a masters in public and private health care management from Birmingham Southern University, and a doctorate in strategic leadership from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va.
The St. Francis Hospital complex is located on Manchester Expressway in Columbus. It employs more than 2,800 people and has about 300 physicians. The hospital is owned by Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.
