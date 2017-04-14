Mike & Ed’s reopens in wake of November fire

Mike & Ed’s Bar-B-Que reopened Friday morning after a fire shut down the popular Phenix City barbecue joint more than six months ago.
It didn’t take long for word to spread that Mike & Ed’s was back in the Chattahoochee Valley barbecue game, owner Chase Cook said during the noon-hour rush.
“I kept trying to get it out on social media and we had a few things in the news,” Cook said. “This really makes me humble — this experience — seeing all of these people coming out and giving us the business they did before the fire.”
A Nov. 1 fire in the barbecue pit caused significant damage to the restaurant, which was opened on Crawford Road by Cook’s father, Ed, and the late Mike Gullat.
The dining area has been updated, but still has the look that Mike & Ed’s customers have come to expect.
“It’s completely new, top to bottom,” Cook said. “Overall, it is the same atmosphere, but it’s all new.”
During the remodeling caused by the fire, Cook expanded the kitchen area and made some subtle changes that made the space more functional.
But after months of working through the mess caused by the fire, Friday was business as usual for Cook, who even had his father working behind the counter during the rush.
“It’s a great feeling and one that is hard to explain,” Chase Cook said. “It has been bitter sweet being closed. ... It is a great feeling being back in business after being in business for 31 years and then being shut down for a short six months.”
