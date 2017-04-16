Business

Commissioners set stakes for upcoming budget battle

By BRIAN EDWARDS Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Minnesota's Republican-led Legislature has given few opportunities to Democrats to shape budget bills before they reach Gov. Mark Dayton's desk.

In response, Dayton has quietly used his commissioners to lay the policy groundwork for upcoming budget negotiations with Republican leadership during the last five weeks of the legislative session.

Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans has been granted a powerful position in budget negotiations as Dayton has strongly stressed the need for fiscal responsibility.

Frans says the governor has given him and other commissioners extra latitude this year to speak up about issues within the Republican budget that they feel could negatively affect the state's budget stability. He says they want to maintain a positive financial trajectory after lawmakers dug themselves out of a $6 billion deficit in 2011.

