3 bids received to fix Oroville Dam's damaged spillways

California water officials say three construction contractors have submitted bids to fix Oroville Dam's two damaged spillways.
The Department of Water Resources said a brief statement released Saturday that the bids are higher than its estimate of $220 million.
It says Kiewit Corp. of Omaha, Neb., made the lowest bid of the three companies, at $275.4 million.
Barnard Construction Co. of Bozeman, Mont., bid $277 million. The highest bid, at $344.1 million, was made by Oroville Dam Constructors.
Officials say they want to have the work done by November 1, ahead of the next winter's weather.
They say a notice to begin work will be issued after a contract is awarded but that design information won't be released because it could cause a security risk.
In February, authorities ordered the evacuation of 188,000 people downstream after surging releases of water tore away big chunks of the main spillway and then the dam's second, emergency spillway.
