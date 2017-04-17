Business

April 17, 2017 3:19 AM

Federal tax bill hits hardest in District of Columbia

By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Americans are preparing to meet the Tuesday deadline for filing their federal income tax returns.

Data from the IRS and the Census Bureau show that three states — Delaware, Minnesota and Massachusetts — on average paid the most per person in federal income, payroll and estate taxes in 2016.

The three states that paid the least per person are New Mexico, Mississippi and, at No. 50, West Virginia.

But the residents of the District of Columbia paid more per person than those in any of the states — more than double, in fact.

Why do Washington, D.C., residents pay so much more? A fellow at the Tax Policy Center, Roberton Williams, says that's where the money is, noting a lot of high-income people live in the nation's capital.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus 2:36

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus
Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first
It's 1:31

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos