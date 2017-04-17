Business

April 17, 2017 10:22 AM

Police: Pajama-wearing robber sought in several bank heists

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

Police in Utah say they're looking for a woman who wore eyeglasses, a blue bandanna on her head and pajama bottoms while robbing at least five Salt Lake City-area banks in a span of about an hour and a half.

Authorities say the woman struck Saturday morning at banks in Cottonwood Heights, Salt Lake City, Sandy, Millcreek and West Valley City, and she may have also been responsible for a bank robbery Friday.

Police say the woman handed tellers at each bank a note demanding money, but never displayed a weapon.

She got cash in five of the six banks, but left one empty-handed.

Police released security camera images, and say the woman appears to be in her 30s, 5-foot-5, and wore her dark hair in a ponytail.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus 2:36

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus
Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first
It's 1:31

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos