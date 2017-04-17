Police: Pajama-wearing robber sought in several bank heists

Police in Utah say they're looking for a woman who wore eyeglasses, a blue bandanna on her head and pajama bottoms while robbing at least five Salt Lake City-area banks in a span of about an hour and a half.
Authorities say the woman struck Saturday morning at banks in Cottonwood Heights, Salt Lake City, Sandy, Millcreek and West Valley City, and she may have also been responsible for a bank robbery Friday.
Police say the woman handed tellers at each bank a note demanding money, but never displayed a weapon.
She got cash in five of the six banks, but left one empty-handed.
Police released security camera images, and say the woman appears to be in her 30s, 5-foot-5, and wore her dark hair in a ponytail.
