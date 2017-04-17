Business

April 17, 2017 10:23 AM

Walker to sign bill banning required labor agreements

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Gov. Scott Walker plans to sign a bill that prohibits local governments from requiring contractors working on public projects to use collective bargaining agreements.

The governor planned to sign the bill Monday at AmeriLux International, a De Pere manufacturer of building materials.

Republican supporters of the measure argue it gives non-union firms more opportunities to win public work. Democratic opponents say it is another attempt to limit the influence of unions in the state and diminish local control.

Few places in the state require the agreements. More than 20 other states have passed similar legislation.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus 2:36

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus
Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first
It's 1:31

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos