April 17, 2017

Indiana homeless outreach group moves into new facility

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

A homeless outreach group in Indianapolis is moving into a new facility this week.

Outreach Inc. is an organization that's been helping homeless youth in the city for more than 20 years.

This week it's moving from a converted duplex home to a new 12,000-square-foot facility. The facility includes new bathrooms and showers, a free community closet, internet access and a laundry facility. Additional rooms will provide classes in computers and cooking.

The organization began with founder Eric Howard handing out peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to homeless youth. This is its fifth move since starting in 1996.

According to the Health Policy Center at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, more than a quarter of the 2,000 people who experience homelessness in Indiana every year are families with children.

