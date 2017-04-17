Depression under Wynnton Road prompts nightly closure for repairs

A depression underneath Wynnton Road near the Columbus Museum has prompted the repairs that will close a portion of the roadway on weeknights for about four weeks.
However, the work originally scheduled to start Monday night now has been pushed to Thursday night because of utilities discovered in the construction zone that have to be dealt with, city traffic engineer Alex Laffey said Monday via email.
“There has been a steel plate covering a depression in this section of Wynnton Road for some time and the contractor will be repairing this depression, including replacing any sewer piping that may have caused the issue,” he said. “The contractor will also be installing two new manholes on the existing sewer pipe to allow for access to the line as currently there is no access.”
The contractor for the project is Columbus-based Kam Inc.
The stretch of Wynnton Road being closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each weeknight for about four weeks is between Buena Vista Road and Tenth Avenue. There will be some access for local property owners and businesses, Laffey said, with the exception of a portion of work between Bradley Drive and Cooper Avenue.
“This area is where the contractor will physically be doing the work,” he said.
Signs are being posted on Buena Vista Road, Thirteenth Street and Tenth Avenue to let drivers know of detour routes until the repairs are completed. The city urges anyone driving in the area to use caution during the roadwork.
