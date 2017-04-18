Business

April 18, 2017 2:34 AM

Tuition increase approved at Christopher Newport University

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

The cost of attending Christopher Newport University is going up.

The Daily Press reports (http://bit.ly/2oPQGmr ) the school's Board of Visitors voted last week to raise tuition and other costs.

The total cost of in-state students is going up 3.8 percent to $24,878 a year. For out-of-state students, costs will increase $1,480 to $37,074 a year. CNU's total cost for in-state students ranks fourth among public schools in Virginia.

The school says the increase will help fund faculty and staff pay raises.

